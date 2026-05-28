Session to explore identity and Bengaluru on May 31

<p class="bodytext">Actor and doctor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju will be in conversation with SheThePeople founder Shaili Chopra at the second edition of the ‘Bangalore Raani’ series at Bangalore International Centre this Sunday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Titled ‘Rewriting the Rulebook: Women Who Choose Their Own Path and Power’, the session will explore themes of identity, reinvention, visibility and self-definition through the lens of Bengaluru and Trinetra’s personal journey. This is part of an ongoing city-focused series celebrating women deeply connected to Bengaluru.</p>.What’s lined up for Women’s Day in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">“We don’t just have celebrity conversations but try to find the nuanced ways in which the city shaped these people and how those connections emerged naturally,” says Shaili, adding that Bengaluru is a city that stands for reinvention and possibility.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Folks who come to Bengaluru are often here to transform into their next big story,” she says. The event is expected to trace Trinetra’s journey from medicine to the screen, while also reflecting on how the city itself shaped her self-discovery.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The ‘Bangalore Raani’ series, launched in February, began with actor Kubbra Sait and her mother Yasmin Sait as guests.</p>.‘She Leads. She Rides’ in Bengaluru | Women bikers to ride through city on Saturday.<p class="bodytext">Conceived as a Bengaluru counterpart to the women-based platform’s long-running ‘Bombaywaali’ and ‘Dilliwaali’ conversations, the series focuses on women whose journeys are intertwined with the city in which they reside.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">May 31, 11.30 am to 1 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. RSVP to bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</span></p>