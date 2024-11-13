Setback for Bengaluru MLAs as government halts transfer of officials

<p>Bengaluru: In what could upset the MLAs elected from the city, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has instructed four departments, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), not to transfer any officer or an employee even if there is a recommendation letter from local legislators. </p>.<p>The Urban Development Department (UDD) passed on the instructions to all departments in October.</p>.BBMP chief to interact with citizens in South Zone .<p>The order will apply to departments such as the BBMP, BDA, Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and BWSSB. </p>.<p>According to the order, general transfer guidelines were issued in June 25 and the process of transferring officials, employees and even the staff came to an end in about three months. </p>.<p>"Even after the deadline was over, a lot of officials are putting pressure with a transfer request by bringing the reference of local MLAs. Such requests cannot be entertained as that will hamper administrative work. Whoever approves such transfer requests will face disciplinary action," the UDD order states.</p>