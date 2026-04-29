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Seven dead as city hospital wall collapses after rains, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for next of kin

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vikram Amathe said the deceased included two women, four men and a girl child. Three of the seven injured are Kerala natives who were visiting Bengaluru
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 16:10 IST
Bengaluru newsSiddaramaiahRainfallwall collapse

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