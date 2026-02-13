<p>Seven people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the outskirts of Hoskote near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>early on Friday.</p><p>According to the police, the accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the Hoskote–Dobbspet highway when an SUV heading from Hoskote towards Devanahalli allegedly struck a motorcycle from behind.</p><p>The driver of the SUV allegedly lost control after the initial impact and crashed into a canter vehicle. Another car was also drawn into the wreckage, resulting in a severe pile-up, a PTI report quoting the police said.</p>. <p>Six occupants of the SUV and the motorcycle rider died on the spot, the police said.</p><p>The deceased are suspected to be residents of Kothanur in Bengaluru, though their identities are yet to be confirmed.</p><p>The bodies have been shifted to the Hoskote Government Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>