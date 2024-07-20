Seven-month pregnant woman dies of suspected dengue  

Bengaluru: A woman who was seven months pregnant died of suspected dengue in a private hospital in north Bengaluru on Thursday.
Sources close to the family said the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Goraguntepalya on July 13 after testing positive for dengue at a general nursing home in Jayanagar. She was moved to the ICU on Wednesday when her platelet count fell below 10,000.
It was then discovered that her seven-month-old foetus no longer had a heart beat. She was put on dialysis after her kidneys began to fail and suffered multiple organ failure on Thursday.
Doctors at the hospital reported that she experienced cardiac arrest twice and died shortly afterward.
As of Friday, the total number of dengue cases across the state stood at 13,268, with 10 confirmed deaths. Of those confirmed, 668 have been hospitalised, including 16 in the ICU.
Within the BBMP area, 5,794 cases and three deaths were recorded until Friday, the state health department's bulletin revealed.
Published 19 July 2024, 22:03 IST