Seven Nepali nationals arrested over robbery charges

Bengaluru: The Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested seven Nepali nationals who were involved in robbing a house in Basaveshwar Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.
The arrested are Upendra Bahadur Shahi alias Bhupendra Pradeep Shahi, Nara Bahadur Shahi alias Nabeen Shahi, Khakendra Bahadur Shahi aliases Shahi Khakender and Kadak Shahi, Komal Shahi, Swastik Shahi, Parvathi Shahi and Shadala Shahi.
According to the police, a complaint of a house robbery was registered on October 29. The complainant alleged that when they returned from a foreign trip, they found the metal bars on the window of their house on West Of Chord Road broken. The complainant alleged that gold ornaments, silver items, cash and wristwatches were stolen.
The Mahalakshmi Layout police began a probe and inspected CCTV visuals. They got clues about the probable suspects and arrested the seven Nepalis.
During the investigation, police found that one of the suspects worked as a security guard at an under-construction building near the house, which was robbed. The other suspects also stayed nearby, the police said. They observed that the complainant and his family were away on vacation and hatched the theft plan.
The police recovered, from the suspects, 3.01 kg of gold ornaments and 562 grams of silver items worth an estimated Rs 1.53 crore, 16 wristwatches and Rs 40,000 in cash. Three more suspects are at large and investigations are on to trace them, the police said.