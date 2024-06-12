Seven-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in Bengaluru apartment

Bengaluru: A seven-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at Ramky One North Apartment, Avalahalli, Doddaballapur Road, on June 9, police said.
Terrified by the incident, Vidyadhar Durgekar, president of Ramky One North Apartment Owners Cooperative Society, has complained to the chief minister, the home minister, the additional chief secretary of the home department, and the state police chief about the "negligence of the maintenance staff" and "poor management in safeguarding the lives of the apartment members".
"The security on duty was deputed to some other work, leaving the swimming pool unattended. The girl walked into the pool for a swim and came out as a dead body. After a failed attempt to give Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), the body was taken to a hospital,” the complaint stated.
The complaint noted that the builder paid no heed to multiple requests by the members of the apartment cooperative society to change the maintenance staff.
An officer from the Rajanukunte police station confirmed to DH that a complaint in this regard was filed by Durgekar and said the matter was being “looked into”. He noted that the complaint did not come from the victim's parents.
Published 11 June 2024, 22:12 IST