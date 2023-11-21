Seven-year-old girl found dead in neighbour’s house  

A seven-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her neighbour’s house on Sunday morning in Gangondanahalli in Bengaluru’s northern outskirts.
Based on her parents' complaint, the Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case and launched a probe.
Swelling in child's stomach
An investigating officer told DH that the girl used to visit her neighbours frequently. On Saturday night she was in her neighbour’s house and complained of stomach ache. She died a couple of minutes later.
“The girl had swelling in her stomach. We aren’t sure if it was because of food poisoning or some other reason. The FSL team has taken the samples. We will know the reason once the report is released,” the officer said.