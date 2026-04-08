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Sewage dominates lakes in Bengaluru's Hebbal-Nagavara Valley, finds study

The study called for comprehensive planning across the interconnected lake network, noting that action at one lake affects others.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 22:47 IST
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Nagavara Lake. DH FILE PHOTO 
Nagavara Lake. DH FILE PHOTO 
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHebbal

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