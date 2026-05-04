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Sex enhancement drug use rises among young men in Bengaluru; doctors sound alarm

A 29-year-old man died recently in Gurugram after an overdose of a sexual enhancement drug.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDrug

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