<p>Bengaluru: There is a spike in demand for sexual enhancement drugs in the city, especially among men in their 20s and early 30s, doctors say.</p>.<p>A 29-year-old man died recently in Gurugram after an overdose of a sexual enhancement drug.</p>.<p>Doctors say these drugs are mostly consumed without a prescription and any underlying medical condition.</p>.<p>Consultant Urologist Dr Vishal said there was a growing trend among men in their late 20s and early 30s using sex enhancement medications.</p>.LG Manoj Sinha takes anti-drug campaign to streets, leads mass padyatra in Srinagar.<p>"What is notable is that most people who use these medications lack medical conditions like erectile dysfunction. In many cases, these drugs are being used as a confidence booster rather than a medical necessity," he said.</p>.<p>Pointing to the risks of consuming these drugs without supervision, Consultant Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon Dr Harsha R said the risk was much higher in men with undiagnosed hypertension, diabetes, obesity, smoking history, or silent heart disease.</p>.<p>"Sexual activity itself places some strain on the heart and combining that with unsupervised drug use can be dangerous. One of the most serious interactions is with nitrate medicines used for chest pain or heart disease. Taking both together can cause a life-threatening fall in blood pressure," he said.</p>.<p>Dr Sandip Deshpande, Psychiatrist and Sexual and Relationship Therapist, said the drugs in no way helped increase the desire to have intercourse or improved the production and quality of sperm.</p>.<p>"It just helps in having an erection. While what men have is good enough, the influence of the internet makes them think that it is not enough, hence, they depend on such alternatives. A comfortable setting and a calm mind is good enough," he said.</p>.<p>Dr Mouryadeep, Consultant Adult Psychiatrist and Sexologist, said there was a significant rise in Sexual Performance Anxiety among men aged 18 to 35.</p>.<p>"Long-term exposure to curated, high-stamina adult content creates a comparison gap. Real-world physiological responses are viewed as failures compared to the infinite stamina portrayed on screen," she said.</p>.Upalokayukta files case against officials for failing to prevent drug menace among minors in Mandya.<p>"The lifestyle in a high-pressure tech hub is a perfect storm for sexual dysfunction. Chronic cortisol, the stress hormone, actively constricts blood vessels, making erections physically harder to maintain. Long working hours and traffic lead to physical exhaustion, which is the number one silent killer of libido. Many urban professionals work across time zones, which lowers morning testosterone peaks," she added.</p>.<p>Psychologist Dr Sugami Ramesh said frequent use of these drugs carried a risk of physiological dependency.</p>.<p>"Since it becomes habitual, it becomes very difficult for a person to give up those habits of over-dependency. One will lose self-confidence and cognitive skills. It will also worsen natural erectile function due to anxiety," she said.</p>