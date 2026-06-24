Bengaluru: Sex workers criticise ‘ill-informed’ content creators

<p>The actions of irresponsible reporters and ill-informed content creators have resulted in the harassment of street-based sex workers, say activists. Sensitisation of the general public, including media personnel, to sex workers’ issues, their rights, and dignity is an urgent need, they say.</p>.<p>Last month, a YouTuber posted a video of herself accosting sex workers soliciting on a road in Bengaluru and hurling abuses at them on camera. Her video went viral with commenters praising her for her feat. </p><p>This is only one among a spate of videos posted by content creators on Facebook and YouTube. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sex-workers">Sex workers </a>and activists Metrolife spoke to say it is a violation of their rights and privacy.</p>.<p><strong>Financial support</strong></p>.<p>“Many women who are into this profession are supporting their entire family. Quite often, family members are not aware of their profession. A number of women contemplated suicide after such videos went viral because the creators did not blur their faces. We then filed a complaint with the cyber crime department,” said Reena (name changed) of Sadhana Mahila Sangha, which works for the rights of street-based sex workers. It currently has around 700 members.</p>.‘Invisible in Plain Sight: Voices from the By-Lanes of Kamathipura': New book on sex workers.<p>“We stopped them and gave them counselling. We also counselled their children to make them understand the circumstances under which they took up the work,” she added.</p>.<p>A majority of these women come from troubled families, are abandoned by their husbands, or are separated. Education is minimal. Some escaped from the clutches of traffickers, and saw no other way out. Sanchitha (name changed) has two children who are in constant need of medical attention. </p><p>Her 13-year-old son has Type 1 diabetes, and her 19-year-old daughter has a heart condition. Their medical bills come up to Rs 20,000 a month. Caring for her children takes up most of her time and she works for barely two hours a day, which does not cover much of her expenses.</p>.<p><strong>Troubled past</strong></p>.<p>Reena, herself a former sex worker, left her village to escape her abusive husband. “I was married off at 11 to my mother’s brother who was 10 years older than me,” says the 54-year-old. She landed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> on a bus in the early 90s. She recalls being raped at the age of 13. </p><p>A sex worker on the street noticed something was amiss and took her under her care. But she wanted money of her own and got into sex work. Eight years later, she gave it up and became an activist.</p>.<p>Meghna Ki (name changed), 57, a resident of Ramachandrapuram, has a similar story. Married off at age 10 or 11 to a 40-year-old widow with a newborn baby, she went on to have two sons with the same man. However, unhappy with her life, she ran away from home and eventually found her way to Bengaluru. </p><p>She too was raped. With no means to make a living, she too fell into sex work and later married another man who turned out to be abusive. “He would grab money from my clients and beat them,” she recalls. But she found the strength to leave him. She stopped doing sex work 25 years ago.</p>.SIR 2.0 | Sex workers throng assistance booth in Kolkata, hope of inclusion in voters' list.<p><strong>Ambiguous law</strong></p>.<p>Advocate Poorna Ravishankar notes that while the law does not explicitly say that sex work is illegal, it does lay down provisions under which it could be criminalised. “The law says it is illegal to solicit in public, one cannot allow sex work on their property, an adult cannot live off the earnings of a sex worker, and one cannot run a brothel. But the law also lays down what soliciting entails — exposure of body parts or disrobing to lure men, for instance,” she explains.</p>.<p>Poorna notes that the sex workers face discrimination even when they are not soliciting. “They are often not allowed to enter public spaces. They have been denied entry into buses and chased away from tea shops,” she shares. While their treatment has improved over the years, there are still instances of harassment. “We as a society are blind to what drives a person to sex work. We don’t try to understand their circumstances. Many of them simply do not have a choice, and even if it is their choice, it is their life and their call,” says Priyank Asha Sukanand, member of Coalition for Sex workers, Sexual and Gender Minorities Rights.</p>.Bengaluru's sex workers protest 'police brutalities'.<p>The members of Sadhana want the government to re-examine and impose the recommendations of the Jayamala Committee, which include minimal livable wages for those who wish to give up sex work, provision of education for children and medical care for the family, sensitisation drives for the public, and housing. </p><p>“The Chethana Scheme, which gives sex workers a one-time grant of Rs 45,000 as a rehabilitation measure, is inadequate,” says Vinutha, an activist.</p>.<p><strong>Supreme Court Guidelines</strong></p>.<p>On May 29, the Supreme Court released a set of guidelines that differentiated voluntary sex work from sex trafficking. While it states that sex trafficking is illegal, it asks that the laws be relooked at to ensure that voluntary sex workers are entitled to legal protection and safeguards, and asks for a rights based approach ensuring dignity of sex workers.</p>