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Bengaluru: Sex workers criticise ‘ill-informed’ content creators

Sex workers and activists Metrolife spoke to say it is a violation of their rights and privacy.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 22:45 IST
Bengalurucontent creatorsMetrolifesex workers

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