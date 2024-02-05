JOIN US
Bengaluru

Sextortion trap: Man loses Rs 44,000 in just 2 hours   

The woman, who Rajat Sharma (name changed) met on a dating app, extorted money by obtaining his Telegram ID and threatened to leak his morphed and obscene video.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 03:05 IST

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man fell victim to a sextortion scam, losing Rs 44,000 in just two hours.

The woman, who Rajat Sharma (name changed) met on a dating app, extorted money by obtaining his Telegram ID and threatened to leak his morphed and obscene video. Though Sharma approached the cybercrime helpline on realising the scam, he lodged a complaint with the Baiyappanahalli police only a month after the incident.

Sharma's ordeal began on December 18 when he connected with the woman on a dating site.

After exchanging numbers and a brief chat, she coaxed him into sharing his Telegram account and recorded a video call. She swiftly morphed the video into obscene content, logged into his account, shared the video with one of his friends, and threatened to send it to his other contacts unless he paid.

Sharma transferred the money, but got in touch with the cybercrime helpline with a request to help him.

'Victims hesitate to file complaints due to fear and shame' 

Data released by the Bengaluru police in October revealed that the city witnessed 84 sextortion cases between January and October 2023, resulting in collective losses of nearly Rs 98 lakh.

A senior officer with expertise in cybercrime told DH that the number of cases may be much higher than registered and recovery of money in such cases are rare. But if victims want their money back, they must register a complaint, which they hesitate to do, the officer added.

"People need to know that the Bengaluru police are sensitised in these topics and can approach us without any hesitation,” the officer said.

An officer overseeing the case told DH that victims hesitate to file complaints due to fear and shame, something fraudsters exploit. 

The officer said cases like Sharma’s are organised crimes involving many people acting behind the scenes. He said they have written to the East CEN police for assistance and have launched a probe.

(Published 05 February 2024, 03:05 IST)
BengaluruCrime

