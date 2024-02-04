Shakti Conclave 2.0 reveals gender disparities in heart disease awareness

Dr Mullasari Ajit S, Director-Cardiology, Madras Medical Mission, said that, for a study in Tamil Nadu, only 350 of the total 2,400 patients with heart attacks that showed up were women, less than 20% of the total. “What was worrying is that they presented 20 minutes later than men to the hospital and once they had a heart attack, the mortality was double in hospitals. Mortality was around 5% in men, which was around 10% in women,” he said.