Shantinagar MLA takes charge as Bangalore Development Authority chairman

Speaking to reporters, Harris said he would work for the betterment of Bengaluru which is the most popular city in India. “My priority is to develop a master plan for the city. Bengaluru does not have a vision document. I will ensure the plan is put in place,” he said.

Harris, however, did not find meaning in the remarks that he is unfit to be the chairman when the constituency he represents is in shambles. “Those who made these statements do not know the BDA’s role. The BDA is just a planning body. It does not have as many powers as the BBMP. With limited role, I will strive to do my best,” he said.

Interestingly, two days prior to the appointment of NA Harris, the BDA reportedly conducted a meeting where several approvals were given even before the proceedings of the previous meeting was out.

‘BDA is a python’

During his first meeting with the senior staff of the BDA, NA Harris quoted his colleagues, stating the BDA is python. “Some feel I have been fed into a python but I hope you will prove me wrong,” he reportedly told the senior officers and engineers of the BDA during a short meeting where commissioner N Jayaram was also present.

Even though the BBMP generally faces a lot of public backlash, the BDA has played a major role in allowing urban sprawl without providing basic infrastructure. Much of the blame for the lack of green spaces, including playgrounds in the peripheral areas, go to the BDA, which is responsible for changing land use patterns and issuing development plans.