<p>Hubballi: A shehnai artiste died of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heart-attack">heart attack</a> while performing at a wedding ceremony at Rajiv Nagar in Vidya Nagar police station limits in the city on Saturday.</p>.<p>Ramanna Bhajantri (60), a native of Ramanabail in Sirsi taluk of Uttara Kannada district, collapsed while playing shehnai. He died en route to KMC-RI hospital, the police said.</p>.17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Bengaluru's Nelamangala.<p>Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man from Jagalur town in Davangere district died of heat stroke in Adoni, Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as I M Fayaz Ahmed. He had travelled to Adoni to pariticpate in a uroos. He took severely ill while travelling by a bus and was hospitalized. But he did not respond to treatment and died, family members said.</p>