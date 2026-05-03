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Shehnai artiste dies of heart attack while performing in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man from Jagalur town in Davangere district died of heat stroke in Adoni, Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:13 IST
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