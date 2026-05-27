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Bengaluru sees rescuers, volunteers promoting indie pet adoption despite anxiety around community dogs

Organised by the Jayanagar Canine Squad along with Sri Shiva Shakthi Abirudhi Trust and GBA South, the drive took place against the backdrop of heightened conversations around stray dogs in the city.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 23:21 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 23:21 IST
India NewsBengaluruPetdogsMetrolifePet adoption

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