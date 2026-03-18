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Shipping crisis, LPG shortage hit Bengaluru's MSMEs in Peenya

Many manufacturers of automotive parts stated that shipping components to Europe, which typically took between 33 and 35 days, will now take 56 to 60 days.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 22:36 IST
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Batch of components waiting to be exported are still in the factory floor.

Batch of components waiting to be exported are still in the factory floor.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 17 March 2026, 22:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPGWest Asiawarmanufacturing sectorShipping

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