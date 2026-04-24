<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> on Friday met Union Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> here and appealed him to review of height restrictions imposed within a 20-km radius of defence airports in Bengaluru, which he said were hampering the city’s vertical growth.</p> <p>Bengaluru has four operational airports, two of which are defence airbases — HAL Airport and Yelahanka Airbase.</p> <p>Authorities seeking construction permits on their premises are required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from these airport authorities.</p> <p>In a memorandum to the Minister, Shivakumar pointed out that while GSR 751 (E) restricts building heights to 150 metres only up to a 15-km radius around defence airports, the concerned authorities have been enforcing the same limit up to 20 km, effectively substituting the rules prescribed under the notification.</p> <p>He said this amounts to bringing an additional 78 per cent of areas, falling within the 15-20 km radius, under height restrictions that go beyond what the rules mandate.</p> <p>The Deputy Chief Minister warned that curbing vertical development in the city’s core would push growth outward in an unplanned manner, undermining the state government’s efforts to ensure systematic urban expansion.</p>.Bengaluru to go vertical as horizontal growth hit by hurdles: D K Shivakumar.<p>“I request you to kindly review the restrictions being imposed in the 20-km radius of the defence airports in Bengaluru, keeping in mind both flight safety and the city’s development needs,” Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>The Deputy CM also requested Rajnath Singh to provide Defence Ministry land in Bengaluru for following projects - Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Tunnel Project, rotary flyover to connect Baiyyappanahalli Railway Junction (Sir M Vishveshwaraya railway Terminal), Construction of Link Road from Airport Road to sarovara layout in Bengaluru city and Formation of 24 mts road from lower Agaram road near government hospital to sarjapura road via Ejipura junction in Bengaluru city. </p> <p>For these projects, in many places portion of Defence land required and same should be releases for improve Bengaluru infrastructure, he said. </p>