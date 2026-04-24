Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Shivakumar urges Rajnath Singh to ease height curbs near Bengaluru defence airports

Bengaluru has four operational airports, two of which are defence airbases — HAL Airport and Yelahanka Airbase.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsRajnath SinghDefenceshivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us