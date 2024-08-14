Shivaram Karanth Layout: Revenue site holders get one more chance to apply

Bengaluru: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has given one more chance for the revenue site holders — who parted with their vacant land for the formation of Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout — to apply for the alternate sites. This is the fifth such extension. According to the BDA’s recent notification, September 9 is the last date to apply.
Whoever bought revenue sites prior to October 22 in the notified land of Karanth layout are eligible for the alternate sites provided the owners have proof of parting with their land. Irrespective of the extent of parted land, all revenue site holders are eligible for a maximum of 30x40 sq ft of developed site.
The BDA had started seeking applications from the revenue site holders in July 2021. Since then, the deadline has been extended by five times. A High Court monitored committee is overseeing the genuineness of applications from revenue site holders, it is learnt. The authority has so far received around 2,500 applications.
Once the developed sites are handed over to the farmers who gave up their land for the layout as well as revenue site holders, the BDA will begin putting the remaining sites for public allotment. This is also the order given by the Supreme Court.
Plots situated in partially or fully developed private layouts without obtaining requisite government approvals are referred to as revenue sites. These are generally agricultural sites but not converted to residential or commercial purposes as per the zoning rules.
Published 13 August 2024, 21:55 IST