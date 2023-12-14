Shivaram Karanth Layout: SC closes monitoring through panel; asks HC to take over

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Supreme Court has directed the Justice AV Chandrashekhar-led panel to seek extension from the High Court of Karnataka to continue overseeing land acquisition for the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in Bengaluru and regularisation of buildings predating 2018.
A bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti rejected a plea by advocate Sanjay M Nuli, representing the committee, to retain the committee and monitor the matter. The committee’s term concludes on December 31, 2023. The top court decided to terminate its monitoring of the matter and urged the high court’s Chief Justice to establish a bench to address related issues.
The order revealed that Justice Chandrashekar recommended dissolving the committee, saying the task assigned was complete. However, two other members, Jayakar Jerome and ST Ramesh, suggested a six-month extension. The order said the high court will decide on the committee’s extension and composition. “The entire records of the present proceedings, including all the applications, reports submitted by the committee till date, and the orders passed thereon, will be sent to the high court,” says the order.
An electronic copy will be retained at the top court, allowing individuals dissatisfied with its decisions to seek redress.
Files transferred to BDA
The committee’s physical records will be transferred to the BDA after storing an e-copy/set on the cloud.
“The credentials/details to access such e-copy shall be given to the authorised officers of the BDA. The BDA will make a copy of the cloud records and store this one set on its server/cloud facility, as available with it. The original e-set will not be altered, modified, or tampered with,” the order said.
“The high court will examine the latest reports filed by the committee, that is, the 31st report and the 32nd report and pass appropriate orders,” the order said.
The committee has filed 32 reports on the regularisation of the buildings built before the 2018 notification of the layout, out of which the Supreme Court has accepted 30. The two latest reports are pending for acceptance.
HC to decide on PRR compensation
Appearing on behalf of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Karnataka's Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty sought the court’s clarification on its January 20, 2022 order permitting it to pay higher compensation for owners for acquiring their land for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, since 19 years had passed and they had not been paid.
The bench said the BDA could approach the high court if it wanted to pay above the board with appropriate application.
On August 3, 2018, the top court directed to acquire the entire 3,526 acres of land in Bengaluru north for the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout.