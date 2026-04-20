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Shobha Karandlaje asks FM Sitharaman to set up Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal in Bengaluru

The increasing pendency of matters, coupled with the geographical inconvenience of the existing appellate forum, has led to delays in adjudication and enforcement of financial claims, Karandlaje said.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:59 IST
Bengaluru newsNirmala SitharamanShobha Karandlaje

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