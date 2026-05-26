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Bengaluru businesses affected due to 60-day closure of Kamaraj Road for construction

The road, which was closed for similar work on May 18 last year, was opened only after residents and traders staged a dharna.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:34 IST
India NewsBengalurulosses

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