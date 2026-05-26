Bengaluru businesses affected due to 60-day closure of Kamaraj Road for construction

<p>Bengaluru: The 60-day closure of Kamaraj Road, owing to the construction of a new RCC culvert near Nala Cross by the Greater Bengaluru Authority, has affected businesses on the stretch.</p>.<p>DH spoke to a cross-section of shopkeepers about the issues they are facing as a result of the closure.</p>.<p>Dinesh Sharma, owner of Delhi Bhavan Sweets, told DH, “We have barely had any customers since morning. How are we supposed to survive like this for two months?” Shop owners also said the road had been closed three times now.</p>.<p>“The authorities always close this stretch for one construction work or the other, and the work is never completed on deadline. Sangam Road is also closed, but they still haven’t finished the work,” said Prasanna Hegde, another shop owner in the area.</p>.<p>The road, which was closed for similar work on May 18 last year, was opened only after residents and traders staged a dharna. “There is no prior notice, no mention of the nature of construction, the name and contact details of the contractor or any other information. So who do we reach out to?” said Pradeep Kumar, president of the Kamaraj Road Traders, Temple and Residents Association.</p>.Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road to remain closed for 60 days for culvert work; vehicular traffic diverted.<p>“We have several old temples here. People are unable <br />to visit them because of this closure,” said P S Chandrashekhar, secretary of the association.</p>.<p>Residents alleged that the police informed them that the closure was a trial run. “We have rented the space for our shop. How are we supposed to pay the rent if there are no customers?” said Suresh Sharma.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Smooth traffic flow</p>.<p>Sahil Bagla, DCP (Traffic) East, said there are parallel roads for commuters and traffic movement has remained normal, including during peak hours.</p>.<p>A senior police officer from the Shivajinagar Traffic police station said traffic has been moving smoothly between 6 am and 8 pm. “If traffic movement slows down at any point, we will prohibit parking on both sides of particular roads to ease congestion,” the officer said.</p>