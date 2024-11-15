Short spell of light rain in many parts of Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Many parts of Bengaluru received a short spell of rainfall on Thursday as the northeast monsoon returned after a long hiatus. </p>.<p>The rainfall led to waterlogging on the Hebbal flyover down-ramp towards the international airport, causing traffic to crawl in the evening. </p>.<p>Airport-bound traffic was affected as long lines of traffic piled up from the Veterinary College, Hebbal, all the way until the down-ramp. The opposite lane's service road also saw slow-moving traffic, extending from Dasarahalli Main Road to the top of the Hebbal flyover, including the loop. </p>.<p>The service roads and approach roads to the Hebbal Junction also showed red on route maps.</p>.<p>A senior traffic police officer noted that this situation was also exacerbated by two-wheelers stopping to seek shelter from the rain below the flyover. </p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bengaluru city observatory received 3.3 mm of rainfall and HAL airport 2.5 mm between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm. The Kempegowda International Airport received 2.5 mm from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. </p>.Bengaluru to get light rains, fluctuations in min/max temperatures .<p>Winter is yet to set in the city as the minimum temperature has stayed about 2-3°C above normal. However, the maximum temperature more or less hovers around the normal, according to the IMD. </p>.<p><strong>The forecast</strong></p>.<p>The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rains until November 16. The minimum temperature will continue to stay 2-3°C above normal. </p>