Short story festival to celebrate Ugadi

‘Chandravadanaa’,based on Masti Venkatesha Iyengar’s story and directed by Vinay Shastry, is set in the early 1900s and revolves around the lives of actors of that generation. ‘No Presents Please’ is based on a short story by Jayant Kaikini and is directed by N Mangala. It follows the story of two orphans set to get married in Mumbai. ‘Saraswathiya Facebook Prasanga’, written by Sunanda Kadame and directed by Chitra Venkataraju, narrates the tale of a middle class woman who uses Facebook to break out of the shackles of her family.