<p>Bengaluru: Panic gripped the city’s fuel stations on Thursday as rumours of a shortage triggered long queues and bulk filling.</p>.<p>At several petrol bunks, attendants reported a big shift in consumer behaviour, with nearly 80 per cent of motorists opting to fill their tanks full rather than their usual Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 refills.</p>.<p>The auto and taxi drivers are feeling the strain due to rising CNG and LPG prices, along with the fears of irregular supply amid the ongoing Iran war that has pushed up their daily operating costs.</p>.Commercial LPG cylinder price climbs to Rs 6,000 on black market.<p>Some drivers are into panic-buying of fuel due to fears of further price hikes, while others are opting to fill only what they need, hoping the situation will stabilise soon.</p>.<p>Long queues have become a common sight outside several LPG and CNG filling stations in the city. Many drivers say uncertainty over supply and prices led to panic buying, adding to waiting time and operational delays. A major CNG station in Malleswaram witnessed a chaotic scene as autos and cars stretched down the road.</p>.<p>“I’ve been driving for three kilometres looking for gas. Every station in my area is either shuttered or has a ‘No Stock’ board,” Manjunath, a CNG car driver, said.</p>.<p>The fuel prices have seen a sharp rise in the past few weeks as LPG prices have jumped since earlier this month from around Rs 58 to nearly Rs 78 per kg now at some outlets, while CNG currently costs about Rs 90.10 per kg.</p>.Bookings surge for domestic gas cylinders in Bengaluru.<p>Prices also vary across companies, with some Indian Oil outlets selling LPG at around Rs 70 per kg while other suppliers charge close to Rs 90.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, auto driver Raghu Kumar from Vijayanagar said the continuous price rise is affecting their earnings</p>.<p>“The prices are increasing every day without any cap or regulations. It has led to a dent in the business,” he said.</p>.<p>The drivers said they require 8–10 kg of fuel a day to run their vehicles. “With constantly rising prices, it is difficult to financially maintain,” Raghu added. According to drivers’ unions, CNG prices have increased by Rs 27 in a month.</p>.<p>C Sampath, general secretary of the Adarsha Auto Drivers Union, said the hike has placed many drivers in a difficult position.</p>.<p>“The spike of Rs 27 has led to CNG costing Rs 90.10 per kg while the minimum auto fare remains Rs 36 for the first two kilometres and Rs 18 per km after that,” he said.</p>.<p>For some, the situation has reinforced the shift to electric vehicles. Kavitha, a first-generation auto driver, said choosing an electric auto now feels like the right decision.</p>.<p>“I was contemplating which one to buy, and considering the consistent CNG price increase and supply disruptions, today I am glad to have selected an electric auto,” she said.</p>