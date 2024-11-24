Shortlist for best Green Book Awards announced

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru-based Green Literature Festival has announced the shortlist for the 2024 GLF Best Green Book Awards. This marks the fourth edition of the awards, which began in 2021. The winners will be announced on December 7 during the festival’s fourth edition.</p>.<p>The GLF awards recognise the best green books in categories including children’s, adult fiction/non-fiction, and green business. Each award comes with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate. GLF used a combination of popular and jury ratings to select the best green books published in the 2023 calendar year.</p>.<p>Award winners in the previous editions include Amitav Ghosh for ‘Gun Island’, Stephen Alter for ‘Birdwatching’, Ranjit Hoskote for ‘Hunchprose’, and Mukund Rajan for ‘Outlast’.</p>.<p>The 2024 GLF Awards will be presented by Suresh Heblikar.</p>