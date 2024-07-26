Should only women learn about waste management?

R R Nagar-based Poorvi Kalyani listens to the announcement every morning as she gets ready to head to work. “One day it struck me that only girls were being questioned in the audio. Such an announcement sets the narrative that taking care of the house or waste management is only a woman’s job. If we have no problem with this audio playing every morning then we are all agreeing with this narrative either consciously or subconsciously,” says the 28-year-old.