SI 'barging' into apartment complex at night kicks up row

A controversy has erupted after a police sub-inspector allegedly entered an apartment complex on Kanakapura Road with a builder and construction vehicles on Tuesday night.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 00:06 IST

A controversy has erupted after a police sub-inspector allegedly entered an apartment complex on Kanakapura Road with a builder and construction vehicles on Tuesday night, claiming he had orders from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). 

Changemakers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share pictures from the spot: “PSI, Mr. Uday of Puttenahalli Police Station along with 10 policemen barge inside HM Tambourine Apartment along with construction and Machineries at 11:30 pm in the midnight (sic)”

"He says there is some DCP order. Fails to show the copy of the order when asked. What is happening to Bangalore city law and order?” the user added in the post. 

Abdul Aleem, a member of CMKR, told DH: “The builder and the land owner have some dispute between them regarding the construction, and the court has issued its order.” 

“Why did the SI come with the builder at night when construction work is not allowed?” Aleem said. 

A senior police officer who spoke to DH explained that the court had ruled in favour of the builder. The builder wanted entry for construction vehicles as heavy motor vehicles are not allowed on roads in the morning. 

(Published 08 February 2024, 00:06 IST)
Bengaluru

