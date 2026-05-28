<p>Bengaluru: High drama prevailed at Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/the-last-southern-congress-satrap-siddaramaiah-longest-serving-karnataka-cm-decides-to-bow-out-4019106">Siddaramaiah</a>’s official residence ‘Cauvery’ on Kumara Krupa Road on Thursday after a group of loyalists attempted to lie down in front of the Chief Minister’s convoy vehicle before he left the premises.</p><p>Amidst tight security, the supporters raised slogans in favour of the Chief Minister and opposed his resignation.</p>.<p>Police personnel immediately intervened and removed the protesters from the convoy route.</p>.Blessings and a warm hug: Siddaramaiah-D K Shivakumar bonhomie marks beginning of power transition in Karnataka.<p>Siddaramaiah reached Lok Bhavan at around 2:45 pm and submitted his resignation to the secretary to the Governor.</p><p>Meanwhile, no protests or untoward incidents were reported around Lok Bhavan or Kumarakrupa road as security was heightened in the vicinity.</p>