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Siddaramaiah loyalists protest CM's resignation, try to block convoy outside his residence

Amidst tight security, the supporters raised slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah and opposed his resignation.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:04 IST
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Police removing a protestor lying on the road.

Police removing a protestor lying on the road. 

DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Protestors blocking Siddaramaiah's convoy.

Protestors blocking Siddaramaiah's convoy.

DH Photo/B K Janardhan

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Published 28 May 2026, 10:04 IST
IndiaKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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