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Bengaluru to host Siddi quilting exhibition this weekend

Over time, the process became more collaborative. She focused on giving the women complete freedom in their work rather than a structured approach.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:39 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:39 IST
BengaluruMetrolife

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