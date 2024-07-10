Siemens wins Rs 766 crore electrification contract from Namma Metro

Bengaluru: German multinational Siemens Limited has won a Rs 766 crore contract from Namma Metro in partnership with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The contract is for the electrification of the metro's Blue Line under Phase 2A/2B. The Blue Line spans 58.19 km and will link Silk Board Junction and Kempegowda International Airport via KR Pura over 30 elevated stations. Its deadline is June 2026.

The project covers 30 stations spanning over 58 kilometers connecting the Bengaluru Airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram and two depots.