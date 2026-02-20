Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Sights, smells, sounds focus of arts festival in Bengaluru

One of the highlights is ‘First-Hand’, in which audiences will listen to a story narrated by artist Nitish Jain through earphones while wearing blindfolds.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 22:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 22:30 IST
India NewsBengaluruartsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us