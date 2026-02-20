<p>The Bangalore International Centre (BIC) will host the second edition of its signature performing arts festival, ‘Pravaha’. This year’s theme is ‘The Body as Space’, and 15 sensory experiences have been curated. The line-up includes theatre, concerts, exhibitions and lectures, among others. </p>.<p>One of the highlights is ‘First-Hand’, in which audiences will listen to a story narrated by artist Nitish Jain through earphones while wearing blindfolds. Alongside the narration, they will experience different smells, physical objects and tasting samples. Artist Indu Anthony will present a lecture-demonstration based on her book Vāsané, which draws inspiration from prominent scents of Bengaluru. The session will feature eight scents for the audience to engage with. Pianist Karl Lutchmayer will present a recital inspired by 12 different scents, which the audience can smell through a binder of perfume strips during the performance.</p>.<p>Sandhya Kannan, head of programmes at BIC, describes the festival as a “journey through the senses” and says the curation encourages audiences to engage with more than just their eyes. “We are trying to help people notice how their bodies react to things, because that deepens their understanding of objects and experiences,” she says.</p>.<p>February 22 to March 1 at BIC, Domlur. Visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org for details.</p>