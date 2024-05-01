Sign-ups at dance schools rising every year

Unconventional teaching

Matangi Nrithyakshetra has seen a 15% rise in children’s admission since last year. It has a centre in Mahalakshmi Layout and HSR Layout each. This Bharatanatyam school is open to children between 5 and 15 years of age. “Dance is meditative. It is a good exercise for the body and it boosts happy hormones”, its founder Matangi Prasan says, commenting on the uptick of young students. She follows an unconventional way of teaching. She says, “I take inspiration from children’s books to create dance productions and involve my students right from the conceptualisation stage. I once referred to stories from the ‘Panchatantra’.” Her latest work, ‘Swargada Shaale’, was about eight-year-old Saraswati, Shiva and other gods and goddesses going to a fictitious school. “Most compositions for Bharatanatyam are based on spiritual or romantic concepts. These don’t work well for children,” she reasons.