Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Signal jumping, phone use blamed for spike in road crashes

Doctors pointed out that a lack of safety measures contributes to the significant share of accidents.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 April 2026, 20:18 IST
India NewsBengalururoadtraffic rules

Follow us on :

Follow Us