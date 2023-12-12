Signs of fissures between Namma Yatri and auto drivers' union

Bengaluru: Fissures are growing between members of an auto drivers' union that launched the successful ride-hailing app Namma Yatri and the company that now runs it.

Juspay Technologies Pvt Ltd, the Bengaluru-headquartered fintech company that owns Namma Yatri, said on Monday that the app was a community-driven mobility initiative and was not exclusively affiliated with any single union.

"We collaborate with more than one lakh drivers across unions and affiliations in Bengaluru. Auto drivers from multiple unions continue to be part of the platform and community initiatives. Our collaboration is with the entire driver community...," it said in a statement.

Namma Yatri was launched in November 2022 by the Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU) on the union government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. Juspay provided the technical know-how, including cloud and maps, under the Software as a Service (Saas) model.

Namma Yatri says it charges riders only Rs 10 over and above the government-stipulated fare, while drivers pay a subscription fee of Rs 25 per day or Rs 3.5 per ride (no fee after 10 trips). There is no commission.

Every fourth app-based auto-rickshaw ride in Bengaluru now takes place through Namma Yatri, which accounts for 1.05 lakh of the nearly 4.3 lakh app-based auto rides per day.