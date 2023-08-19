Sikkim man falsely claims he was called 'Chinese' and attacked in Bengaluru

A Sikkim-based man who is a resident of Bengaluru has lodged a false complaint that three bike-borne locals called him a "Chinese" and assaulted him, Bengaluru City police have said.
The 30-year-old man registered a complaint with Electronic City police on August 15 that earlier, in the wee hours of the day, he was walking back home after partying with his friends and around 2.30 am, three men on a bike intercepted him and called him a Chinese man. After a brief altercation, the bikers beat the Sikkim man, he claimed in his complaint.
However, according to initial investigation by the police and CCTV camera footage, accessed by DH, the man was drunk and walking alone at midnight. While returning home, in an inebriated state, he visited a closed juice shop on Neeladri Road in Electronic City and climbed to the first floor. He then removed his shirt and fell down. This rendered him unconscious. He woke up again and collapsed, hurting himself badly in the process. He rang up his brother-in-law after he woke up. But, by that time his relatives reached the place, he was taken to hospital by Hoysala police who were alerted by the security of the shop.
After regaining consciousness in the hospital, he cooked up the story saying he was attacked by locals on a misconception that he was a Chinese man. Later, he registered a complaint narrating the same story to police. The police suspect that he was hallucinating the events that he narrated in the complaint.
Reports about the Sikkim man's complaint published in a section of the media has created tension and panic among the people of North East in Bengaluru and also in the state of Sikkim, the investigating officers said.
Speaking with DH, C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East and also the nodal officer in-charge of migrant workers from North Eastern states, confirmed that the Sikkim man had registered a false complaint with the police.
"We meticulously investigate every aspect of a case. Our initial findings have uncovered a more complex reality. While the complainant alleges an incident involving bike-borne individuals, our investigation reveals that he had consumed alcohol beyond limit and had a fall. The victim partied with his two friends that night when he had a fall and injured himself," he said.