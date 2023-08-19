Sikkim man falsely claims he was called 'Chinese' and attacked in Bengaluru

A Sikkim-based man who is a resident of Bengaluru has lodged a false complaint that three bike-borne locals called him a "Chinese" and assaulted him, Bengaluru City police have said.

The 30-year-old man registered a complaint with Electronic City police on August 15 that earlier, in the wee hours of the day, he was walking back home after partying with his friends and around 2.30 am, three men on a bike intercepted him and called him a Chinese man. After a brief altercation, the bikers beat the Sikkim man, he claimed in his complaint.

However, according to initial investigation by the police and CCTV camera footage, accessed by DH, the man was drunk and walking alone at midnight. While returning home, in an inebriated state, he visited a closed juice shop on Neeladri Road in Electronic City and climbed to the first floor. He then removed his shirt and fell down. This rendered him unconscious. He woke up again and collapsed, hurting himself badly in the process. He rang up his brother-in-law after he woke up. But, by that time his relatives reached the place, he was taken to hospital by Hoysala police who were alerted by the security of the shop.