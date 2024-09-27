Silk Board double-decker flyover cuts congestion by half, reveals police data

Relief needed beyond the flyover

While the road along the flyover has seen a dip in congestion Hosur Road which connects Madiwala to Electronics City continues to see heavy congestion particularly at the Ayyappa Swamy temple junction and Roopena Agrahara which falls in between the downramp of one flyover and the up-ramp of the Electronic City elevated expressway. “We post one sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector with five constables to manage the traffic at Roopena Agrahara. The NHAI has agreed to asphalt the service road near the new Bommanahalli metro station so we hope to shift private buses there once that is done to ease traffic” an officer from Madiwala traffic police station said.