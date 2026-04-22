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Silk stories at a charming heritage railway station in Bengaluru

At the station, a new silk museum stands as part of INTACH’s effort to restore old railway stations around Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 22:30 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 22:30 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolifesilk

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