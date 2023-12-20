Silver jubilee milestone for free learning space

A Bengaluru-based trust that provides free alternative education to children from underprivileged backgrounds turned 25 this year.
Ananya Trust is located in Chikkabelandur, an hour’s drive from central Bengaluru. It is a learning-cum-residential centre. “We don’t call it a school because for the children (studying here) it is more than that. For many, it is a home where their basic needs are met,” says Shashi Rao, founder of the trust. “Plus, the word ‘school’ has a negative conotation for many children because of the bad experiences (they’ve had) in government schools,” he continues.
Why should the best of education be reserved for the privileged? Shashi started Ananya Trust with like-minded peers as an answer to this question in 1998.
“We would see children of migrant labourers, domestic workers and families with underprivileged backgrounds idling away. They weren’t going to school. Why wasn’t their education being taken seriously? Our aim was to see if we could provide them with the same kind of education the privileged children were receiving at school and outside,” Shashi recalls.
Alternative model
A day in the life of a student at Ananya involves daily chores, classroom lessons, and extracurricular activities. Every part of their day is designed to be a learning experience. Shashi explains with an example, “If a child is tasked with the kitchen duty, then we incorporate lessons on hygiene, nutrition, colours and measurements (in that chore).”
Each classroom comprises 10 children. They are grouped based on their abilities, not their age. “We don’t have the concept of exams. The teachers are required to focus on what the kids don’t know instead of testing them on what they know already,” she adds. All the teachers work here voluntarily. Language, mathematics and social science are some subjects they teach.
Bouncing back from Covid
Currently, 40 children — aged between 8 and 18 — study at Ananya Trust. A majority stay on campus. “Earlier, we would have over 60 students. But the pandemic changed things. During the pandemic, we had turned Ananya into a day school. Now we’re back to the residential format,” she says.
Some parents are apprehensive of the residential school model. But many others view it as an opportunity to give their children a better life, which they can’t provide. “When our students go back home and people around them notice how good their English is, it motivates other parents to enrol their children (with us). We get most of our students and volunteers through word of mouth,” says Shashi.
Contact AsknAct@gmail.com to volunteer.