Silver jubilee milestone for free learning space

A day in the life of a student at Ananya involves daily chores, classroom lessons, and extracurricular activities. Every part of their day is designed to be a learning experience. Shashi explains with an example, “If a child is tasked with the kitchen duty, then we incorporate lessons on hygiene, nutrition, colours and measurements (in that chore).”

Each classroom comprises 10 children. They are grouped based on their abilities, not their age. “We don’t have the concept of exams. The teachers are required to focus on what the kids don’t know instead of testing them on what they know already,” she adds. All the teachers work here voluntarily. Language, mathematics and social science are some subjects they teach.