Simplifying building plan approval in Bengaluru

The city is growing vertically. Therefore, the floor area ratio (FAR) given to properties can be increased so that people can build more in less space. In a 1200 sqft space, at the rate of the current FAR of 1.75, one can build only 2,100 sqft. This is less. If the FAR can be raised to 2-2.5, it will help people get more value out of the land, he says.