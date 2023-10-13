Simulated sudden emergency alert stuns phone users

If you saw a sudden ‘emergency alert’ blaring on your phone on Thursday and got very confused, you were not alone. It was part of the testing of emergency broadcast alert messages on mobile phones across the state, which led to confusion and bewilderment among phone users, many of whom took to social media to discuss it widely.
Simulated messages labelled ‘Emergency alert: Extreme’ flashed across several phone users’ screens on Thursday, with a persistent and loud beeping sound and vibration that went away only after they clicked the ‘OK’ button. The previous day, phone users received messages about how the Department of Telecommunications was conducting a cell broadcast alert system testing in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, in a bid to enhance emergency communication during disasters.
The message clarified that it did not indicate an actual emergency and did not require any action by phone users. Tests were conducted across telecom service providers in Karnataka on October 12 to gauge the effectiveness of the system and embolden the disaster preparedness measures by the state.
The system will enable critical disaster management messages to be broadcast to all mobile phones in a specific geographical area should there be a disaster situation, actual or potential. These alerts will include notices for public safety, evacuation, natural calamities and other emergency situations with distinct alert sounds and pop-up notifications.
Several owners of electric scooters complained about the display screens of their scooters blanking out when the emergency alert flashed on their systems.
Users flooded X with screenshots of the message they received, explaining how it startled them all and caused a mild panic upon seeing the words ‘emergency alert,’ while others expressed confusion about not having received it at all. One user posted: ‘Did anyone else have a mini heart attack with these alerts blaring?!?’ while another complained about receiving alerts much after others had.