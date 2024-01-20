Single? 50 years? Here’s an event to find companions  

For widows, widowers and divorcees over 50 years, life can sometimes feel isolating.
But the Hyderabad-based organisation, Thodu-Needa, is offering a ray of sunshine through the event 'Parichaya Vedike', which brings singles over 50 to socialise and connect with people who have similar interests.
"Everyone deserves companionship, especially in their later years,” said Thodu-Needa founder NM Rajeshwari, who champions empowering the seniors, especially women. She stressed that the need for companionship is not necessarily a physical need.
She told a press conference that Parichaya Vedike will be held in the city on January 28 at the Green Path Eco Hotel.
"We invite divorcees, widowers, widows above 50 years to come together and choose their companions. We are committed to providing emotional support for the elderly, fostering a joyful life among each other, which we believe will lead to enduring friendship in their old age, if not marriage,” Rajeshwari said.
Past attendees of the event have found companions and are leading a happy life, Rajeshwari added. Marriage is not a mandate for individuals who want to share lives with each other, she said, they can just live together.
Criteria to participate in the event
~ Aadhaar card, death/divorce certificate of partner (photocopies)
~ Registration fee: Rs 500 for women, Rs 1,000 for men
~ Age: 50 and above
Venue
~ Green Path Eco Hotel, opposite Sampige Road, Malleswaram
~ Date: January 28