Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

SIR being used to selectively exclude Muslim voters: Prashant Bhushan in Bengaluru

The senior advocate also raised concerns over the transparency of the electoral process.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 17:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 17:05 IST
Bengaluru newsElection Commissionprashant bhushan

Follow us on :

Follow Us