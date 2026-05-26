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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Congress asked all ministers to hold meetings on SIR: D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar said this after the party's 2-day session on SIR and upcoming elections to civic bodies under Greater Bengaluru Authority.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:46 IST
India NewsBengaluruCongressD K Shivakumar

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