Congress asked all ministers to hold meetings on SIR: D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> has asked all ministers to tour Assembly constituencies and hold meetings on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> said on Monday. </p>.<p>Shivakumar said this after the party's 2-day session on SIR and upcoming elections to civic bodies under Greater Bengaluru Authority.</p>.Karnataka power tussle | CM Siddaramaiah gets call from Delhi, to meet Congress high command on May 26.<p>"No vote should be excluded. Voters must be provided with necessary documents. Forms issued by booth-level officers must be filled up and submitted," Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, said. "All ministers and MLAs must focus on SIR on priority".</p>.<p>At least 60 Congress office-bearers may lose their jobs for skipping the meeting. ="Office-bearers who didn't attend... I have instructions to sack them. Those who aren’t interested in party work will be removed," he said. </p>