SIR in Bengaluru: Nearly 72% voters mapped; final electoral roll to be published on October 7

<p>Bengaluru: Nearly 72 per cent of 88.95 lakh voters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>have been successfully mapped to the 2002 electoral roll as part of the Election Commission’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SIR%20">Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise </a>while the remaining 28 per cent will have to furnish supporting documents to establish their eligibility for inclusion in the voter list.</p><p>Briefing the reporters on Thursday, District Election Officer Maheshwar Rao said the mapping exercise, which links the 2025 electoral roll with the 2002 voter list, has been completed for 72 per cent of electors across Bengaluru city. He, however, added that mapping is just a procedure to make work easy for the election staff and does not mean that the names of 28 per cent are deleted from the electoral roll. </p><p>Officials explained that voters whose names have been traced to the 2002 electoral roll will face fewer verification requirements during the revision process. However, electors who could not be mapped to the 2002 roll will be required to provide documentary proof or establish lineage through parents whose names appeared in earlier electoral rolls, as prescribed under the Election Commission’s guidelines.</p><p>Some of the unmapped voters, officials said, may have been part of the electoral roll in some other state but moved to Bengaluru post 2002. </p>.'No eligible voter will be removed': Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer assures ahead of SIR.<p>According to the data, Bengaluru Urban district has achieved 78.93 per cent of progress in mapping activity while Bengaluru Central stands at 67.53 per cent, Bengaluru South is 67.93 per cent and Bengaluru North is 69.23 per cent. These divisions are carved out by the Election Commission and are not corporation limits. </p><p>As part of the SIR exercise, Maheshwar Rao said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will undertake door-to-door visits from June 30 to July 29. The collected data will be verified before the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 5. Pending applications under Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 will be disposed of before the revision process begins.</p><p>He has requested political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for every polling station and assist election officials in identifying eligible voters. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7, with October 1, 2026, fixed as the qualifying date.</p>