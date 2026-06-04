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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

SIR in Bengaluru: Nearly 72% voters mapped; final electoral roll to be published on October 7

Officials explained that voters whose names have been traced to the 2002 electoral roll will face fewer verification requirements during the revision process.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaIndia Politicsspecial intensive revision

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