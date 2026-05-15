<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.comtags/dk%20shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Friday claimed that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was being carried out to "cut" Scheduled Caste (SC), Backward Caste (BC) and minority votes. </p><p>He added that the ruling Congress in the state will ensure that they are "protected", adding that the party is educating all its leaders regarding the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sir">SIR</a> process. </p><p>On Thursday, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced phase-3 of SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories involving 36.73 crore voters in a phased manner beginning May 30. Karnataka will also be covered.</p>.Election Commission announces third phase of SIR in 16 States, including Karnataka.<p>"We know that (SIR being rolled out), we have got all information. We are educating all the party leaders. Across the party line -- let BJP and JD(S) also secure all their votes," Shivakumar said.</p><p>Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar added, "it's (SIR) aim is to see to that Scheduled Caste, backward class and the minority votes are cut. But we will see that it is protected. Every one born in India should have their right." </p><p>"In Karnataka 88 to 90 per cent has been mapped (mapping of electors). But still we will try to educate all of them," he said.</p><p>Punjab, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Telangana are the opposition-ruled among the states where the SIR exercise will be held.</p><p>The final voters' roll of Karnataka will be out on October 7.</p><p>Meanwhile, a section of leaders and organisations opposed against the SIR had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week and urged the government to take urgent steps to protect the voting rights of the state's electorate from the process.</p><p>They termed the SIR an "undemocratic and unscientific" process that "pushes out" voters. </p>