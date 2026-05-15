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SIR rolled out to 'cut' SC, BC, minorities votes, alleges D K Shivakumar

Punjab, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Telangana are the opposition-ruled among the states where the SIR exercise will be held.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 08:56 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressDK Shivakumarspecial intensive revision

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