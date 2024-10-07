Home
SIT arrests top cop in Bengaluru over Bitcoin scam

The prime suspect, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, was accused of hacking the state government's e-procurement site and siphoning off over Rs 11.5 crore.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 15:58 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 15:58 IST
