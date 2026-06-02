Sit-in against Governor's convoy: Bengaluru traffic police issue clarification, say 'man was travelling alone', not with pregnant wife

<p>Hours after a post claiming that a pregnant woman was stuck in a gridlock resulting from traffic halt enforced for the movement of the Karnataka Governor’s convoy went viral on social media, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued a clarification.</p><p>In a post on X on Monday night, ACP East (Traffic) said that enquiry was done into the viral incident and it was found that the man was travelling alone. </p><p>"We want to reiterate that in any situation during road travel priority is always given to ambulances and medical emergency cases," the post read. </p><p>In another post, the BTP urged people to verify the facts before "sensationalizing/spreading any issue." It also said that appropriate legal action will be taken for spreading false news.</p><p>Meanwhile, before the traffic police's posts, the man involved in the incident also issued a statement on his social media account. Mohit clarified that he was on his way to pick his pregnant wife from home for medical reasons and that she was not inside the car at the time of the protest.</p>.<p>He said his decision to sit on the road was "borne out of frustration in that moment." He further added that the incident has highlighted a much larger issue concerning the public across the country and thanked people for showing support. </p>.Won't allow 'snatching' of cricket matches from Bengaluru: D K Shivakumar.<p>The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, sparked widespread public anger and debate on social media platforms over VIP culture on Bengaluru's already congested roads.</p>.<p>In the viral video, amidst the mounting gridlock, a motorist, visibly distressed, stepped out of his car and sat down directly on the road in front of the deployed police personnel. Refusing to budge, he was seen gesturing desperately, telling the officers that his pregnant wife was inside the car and required urgent medical attention.</p><p>"Sir, my wife is pregnant," the man was heard shouting at the traffic cops, questioning the priority given to high-profile dignitaries over a medical emergency.</p>