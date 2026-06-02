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Sit-in against Governor's convoy: Bengaluru traffic police issue clarification, say 'man was travelling alone', not with pregnant wife

Meanwhile, the man seen in the viral video says he was rushing home to pick his pregnant wife 'urgently' for medical reasons.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 04:19 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 04:19 IST
Bengaluru newsprotesttrafficBengaluru trafficbangalore traffic police

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