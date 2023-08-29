SIT to first scan BBMP projects awaiting payment clearance

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that has begun probing BBMP works carried out during the previous BJP government is planning to first scrutinise projects awaiting bill clearance.
Officials said the investigation has been categorised into various segments to ensure contractors who had carried out works genuinely are not affected by prolonged delays in bill payment.
The first phase of the investigation would focus on bills that are partially cleared, while the next phase will look into projects awaiting full approval.
The BBMP owes Rs 6,143 crore to contractors, including works funded by the BBMP (Rs 3,318 crore), the state government (Rs 2,747 crore), and the centre (Rs 77.43 crore).
"We will scrutinise those works that await the release of payments,” an official who is part of the SIT probe told DH on condition of anonymity.
“If, prima facie, a work does not have any procedural errors, excess payments, or any other technical lapses, we will give a green signal for clearing payments. A certain percentage of the bill will be held back so that the contractor can be penalised if something goes wrong,” the official added.
Files requisitioned
It is learnt that the four committees, each helmed by an IAS officer, have already requisitioned files and data from the BBMP as a part of the ongoing investigation.
To support the SIT, the BBMP has designated a team of nodal officers, comprising a KAS officer, an executive engineer, and two members from the BBMP's accounts and administrative department. The nodal officers will be responsible for supplying any documents requested by the SIT.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects) KV Trilok Chandra will step in to address problems if nodal officers or relevant departments do not cooperate with the investigation.
Authorities have allotted the sixth floor of the Annexure 3 building in the BBMP headquarters to the SIT members to hold meetings or scrutinise files.
Verbal spat
Last Friday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held a closed-door meeting with the four IAS officers and 16 retired engineers who are part of the task force.
After the meeting, two IAS officers — who are not part of the SIT — reportedly exchanged words, since one of them had asked the other to leave the place to have a private audience with the Deputy Chief Minister. Shivakumar had intervened to calm down the officers, whose verbal spat took place right in the corridors of the BBMP’s Malleswaram office.