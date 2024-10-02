Six arrested for attacking rowdy-sheeter in north Bengaluru; police suspect old rivalry as motive

<p>Bengaluru: Police arrested six people on Monday for allegedly storming into a rowdy-sheeter’s house in Kapila Nagar, north Bengaluru, and attacking him with rods and machetes.</p>.<p>Narendra alias Dasa, a rowdy-sheeter from Nandini Layout, was at a friend's house in Rajgopal Nagar on September 26 when a group of former associates forcibly entered and assaulted him.</p>.<p>Police on Tuesday said they have arrested Ramesh alias Balilu, 25; Saketa, 30; Tejash alias Tiger, 30; Deekshit, 22; Aruna, 25; and Vijayakumar alias Viji, 20, from a bus stop near Laggere. All suspects have prior criminal records.</p>.Security guard arrested for stealing Rs 11 lakh from employer in Bengaluru.<p>Police said the group launched a savage attack on Narendra and his friends, injuring several of them before fleeing the scene. A police complaint was filed the following day.</p>.<p>A senior officer overseeing the investigation stated that separate teams, led by three sub-inspectors, were formed to track down the suspects. The officer further revealed that the attack stemmed from an old rivalry as the assailants and the victims were once part of the same gang, which recently split due to internal disputes.</p>.<p>An FIR has been filed at the Rajgopal Nagar police station under IPC sections for attempted murder and criminal intimidation, and the Arms Act.</p>